Navy aircraft arrive at Luke, prepare for Super Bowl flyover

Air Force photographs by Staff Sgt. Noah Coger and Senior Airman Dominic Tyler

U.S. Navy aircraft and personnel conducting the Super Bowl LVII flyover arrived at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 7, 2023.

Super Bowl LVII is scheduled for Feb. 12, and will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The game will be played at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

The flyover formation will include two F/A-18F Super Hornets from the “Flying Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, an F-35C Lightning II from the “Argonauts” of VFA-147, and an EA-18G Growler from the “Vikings” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129. These aircraft represent the strike and electronic attack capability of the “Carrier Air Wing of the Future,” providing advanced technology and enhanced flexibility to our military combatant commanders. VFA-122 and VFA-147 are based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.; VAQ-129 is based at NAS Whidbey Island, Wash.

The flyover also commemorates 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy. In 1973 the first eight women began flight school in Pensacola, Fla., and one year later six of those eight women, titled “The First Six,” earned their Wings of Gold.

Since then, women have served, operated and led at every level of Naval Aviation.