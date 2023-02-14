aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Featured

Luke hosts Medal of Honor panel

by stuart
Airmen and family listen to stories from Medal of Honor recipients at a MoH panel on Feb. 10, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The panel was held to give recognition to four Congressional MoH recipients through military and community engagement. From left: Thomas Norris, Pay Payne, Gary Rose and Michael Thornton. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler)
Retired U.S. Navy Lt. Thomas Norris (a Navy SEAL during the Vietnam War) speaks at a Medal of Honor panel on Feb. 10, 2023 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Other participants included Sgt. 1st Class Pat Payne who served in Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq, and Army Sgt. Gary Rose served during the Vietnam War. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler)
Airmen and family listen to stories from Medal of Honor recipients at a MoH panel on Feb. 10, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler)
Retired U.S. Navy Lt. Thomas Norris (a Navy SEAL during the Vietnam War) speaks at a Medal of Honor panel on Feb. 10, 2023 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Other participants included Sgt. 1st Class Pat Payne who served in Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq, and Army Sgt. Gary Rose served during the Vietnam War. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler)
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Prevent teen dating violence with...
 By Sharon Kozak
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit