Air Force

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Luke AFB

by Aerotech News

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove

First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden approaches Airmen Feb. 13, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Biden took the time to personally thank and acknowledge the service of Airmen, highlighting the administration’s commitment to supporting military personnel.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove

First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden shakes hands with Airman 1st Class Dawson Fischer, Feb. 13, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove

First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden speaks with Airmen, Feb. 13, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove

First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden takes a group photo with Airmen, Feb. 13, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove

First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden shakes hands with Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 56th Fighter Wing commander, Feb. 13, 2023 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove

First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden speaks with Airmen, Feb. 13, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

