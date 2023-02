Air Force photographs by Master Sgt. Courtney Richardson

In a Feb. 4, 2023, change of command ceremony, Maj. Carl Sundin became commander of the 944th Maintenance Squadron at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.



Sundin took over from outgoing commander, Maj. Salvador Flores.



The 944th Maintenance Group commander, Col. Karwin Weaver, presided over the ceremony.