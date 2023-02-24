Luke AFB Thunderbolt – Women’s History 2023

Combined Special Print and Digital Edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt | Davis-Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News Celebrating the accomplishments of women in aviation, aerospace and the U.S. military. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello, everyone and welcome to a special issue of the Luke AFB Thunderbolt and Davis-Monthan Desert Lightning News!

This issue is in honor of Women’s History Month, and we look at the contributions women have made and continue to make in the fields of aerospace and the military!

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/022423WomensAZDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for a free digital copy of the combined issue of Thunderbolt and Desert Lightning News, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/nkhb/

There are stories on the all-female U.S. Navy Super Bowl flyover; the first female chief master sergeant in the Air Force, as well as the first female chief master sergeant of the Air Force; the first female to head the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon; the U.S. Navy Blue Angels’ first female pilot; the first enlisted female in the U.S. Air Force; the first female U.S. Army Guard Abrams tank master gunner; Cordelia Ford, a rich socialite from Tennessee who was flying with a student pilot over Hawaii when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor.

Also in this special issue, we look at four women working with the U.S. Air Force and NASA in the fields of aerospace, aviation and space.

Also in this special issue, we look at four women working with the U.S. Air Force and NASA in the fields of aerospace, aviation and space.

All this and much more, in this month's edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt/Davis-Monthan Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on both bases and in surrounding areas starting February 24.