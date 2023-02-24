Luke AFB Thunderbolt – Women’s History 2023

aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
by Aerotech News
Combined Special Print and Digital Edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt | Davis-Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News Celebrating the accomplishments of women in aviation, aerospace and the U.S. military. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello, everyone and welcome to a special issue of the Luke AFB Thunderbolt and Davis-Monthan Desert Lightning News!

This issue is in honor of Women’s History Month, and we look at the contributions women have made and continue to make in the fields of aerospace and the military!

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/022423WomensAZDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for a free digital copy of the combined issue of Thunderbolt and Desert Lightning News, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/nkhb/

There are stories on the all-female U.S. Navy Super Bowl flyover; the first female chief master sergeant in the Air Force, as well as the first female chief master sergeant of the Air Force; the first female to head the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon; the U.S. Navy Blue Angels’ first female pilot; the first enlisted female in the U.S. Air Force; the first female U.S. Army Guard Abrams tank master gunner; Cordelia Ford, a rich socialite from Tennessee who was flying with a student pilot over Hawaii when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor.

Also in this special issue, we look at four women working with the U.S. Air Force and NASA in the fields of aerospace, aviation and space.

All this and much more, in this month’s edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt/Davis-Monthan Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on both bases and in surrounding areas starting February 24. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.  #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews #lukethunderbolt #dmafbnews #desertlightningnews

