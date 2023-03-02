aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
56th Fighter Wing celebrates 2022 Annual Award Winners

by Airman 1st Class Masson Hargrove Luke AFB, Ariz.
Airmen make an entrance at the 2022 Annual Awards ceremony Feb. 24, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The annual awards ceremony is held to recognize the achievements of notable Airmen and civilians at Luke AFB.

The 56th Fighter Wing announced the 2022 Annual Awards winners Feb. 24, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Members of the Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard present the colors during the 2022 Annual Awards ceremony Feb. 24, 2023, at Luke AFB, Ariz.

The annual awards ceremony is held to recognize the achievements of notable Airmen and civilians at Luke AFB.

Airman 1st Class Shamond Smith, 56th Comptroller Squadron budget and accounting analyzer, plays corn hole during the 2022 Annual Awards ceremony Feb. 24, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

This year’s event was football themed, authorizing participants to wear sports jerseys at the event. 56th FW members called out their group, unit and organization chants as nominees and winners were announced

Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 56th Fighter Wing commander (left), speaks to attendees of the 2022 Annual Awards ceremony alongside Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 56th FW command chief (right), Feb. 24, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. 

“Congratulations to all of the 56th Fighter Wing Annual Awards winners! We’re incredibly proud of these Airmen’s hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence,” said Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 56th FW commander. “I’d also like to extend a huge thanks to the Fighter Country Talent Squad for rocking the ceremony.”

Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 56th Fighter Wing commander, plays guitar during the 2022 Annual Awards ceremony Feb. 24, 2023, at Luke AFB, Ariz.

There were 14 award categories.

The winners and their categories were:

  • Fighter Country Foundation Volunteer of the Year: John Pierson
  • Category 1 Non-Supervisory Civilian of the Year: Patricia Eafrati
  • Category 2 Non-Supervisory Civilian of the Year: Janice Coll
  • Category 2 Supervisory Civilian of the Year: Frank Brewer
  • Category 3 Non-Supervisory Civilian of the Year: Rodney Winfield
  • Category 3 Supervisory Civilian of the Year: Tiffany Draper
  • Field Grade Officer of the Year: Maj. Kenneth Durbin
  • Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt. Andrew Burns
  • Ceremonial Honor Guardsman of the Year: Airman 1st Class Adreyon Giebler
  • Honor Guard Program Manager of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Matthew Ramirez
  • First Sergeant of the Year: Senior Master Sgt. Jessica Revere
  • Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year: Senior Master Sgt. Lola Howard
  • Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year: Tech. Sgt. William Summers
  • Airman of the Year: Airman 1st Class Sophia Sherman
