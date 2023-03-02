56th Fighter Wing celebrates 2022 Annual Award Winners

The 56th Fighter Wing announced the 2022 Annual Awards winners Feb. 24, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

The annual awards ceremony is held to recognize the achievements of notable Airmen and civilians at Luke AFB.

This year’s event was football themed, authorizing participants to wear sports jerseys at the event. 56th FW members called out their group, unit and organization chants as nominees and winners were announced

“Congratulations to all of the 56th Fighter Wing Annual Awards winners! We’re incredibly proud of these Airmen’s hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence,” said Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 56th FW commander. “I’d also like to extend a huge thanks to the Fighter Country Talent Squad for rocking the ceremony.”

There were 14 award categories.

The winners and their categories were: