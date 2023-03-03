aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

944th Civic leaders visit Texas

by Aerotech News

Air Force photographs

The 944th Wing Civic Leaders Tour visited Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, Feb. 21-22, 2023.

The 944th Wing is based at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

The leaders had the opportunity to visit and learn the mission of the 960th Cyberspace Wing as well as see where our newest Airmen begin their journey with a special treat of witnessing over 670 recruits become Airmen during the coining ceremony.

Due to the timing our 944th FW Commander, Col Mark Van Brunt and Command Chief Master Sgt. Catherine Buchanan were able to find our newest Airmen after the ceremony.

More Stories

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – March 2023
Luke AFB Thunderbolt – March...
 By Aerotech News
56th Fighter Wing celebrates 2022 Annual Award Winners
56th Fighter Wing celebrates 2022...
 By Airman 1st Class Masson Hargrove Luke AFB, Ariz.
AF Junior ROTC visit Luke...
 By Aerotech News
Luke AFB Thunderbolt – Women’s History 2023
Luke AFB Thunderbolt – Women’s...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit