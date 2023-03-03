944th Civic leaders visit Texas

Air Force photographs

The 944th Wing Civic Leaders Tour visited Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, Feb. 21-22, 2023.

The 944th Wing is based at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

The leaders had the opportunity to visit and learn the mission of the 960th Cyberspace Wing as well as see where our newest Airmen begin their journey with a special treat of witnessing over 670 recruits become Airmen during the coining ceremony.

Due to the timing our 944th FW Commander, Col Mark Van Brunt and Command Chief Master Sgt. Catherine Buchanan were able to find our newest Airmen after the ceremony.