Arizona Cardinals support Flightline Feast

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove

Airmen and Arizona Cardinals team members pose for a group photo in front of an F-35 Lighting II during the Flightline Feast, March 2, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Arizona Cardinals visited Luke to serve meals, take photos, and sign autographs with Airmen and their families. During the event, the team also received a tour of the flightline where they observed multiple Luke aircraft.

Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders pose in front of an F-35 Lightning II during the Flightline Feast, March 2, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Manny Jones, Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle, walks along the flightline during the Flightline Feast, March 2, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Big Red, Arizona Cardinals mascot, performs a celebratory jig during the Flightline Feast, March 2, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Antoine Wesley, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver, chats with Airmen during the Flightline Feast, March 2, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Arizona Cardinals players sign souvenirs and chat with Airmen during the Flightline Feast, March 2, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Arizona Cardinals players serve food during the Flightline Feast alongside Airmen and families, March 2, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.