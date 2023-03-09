63rd FS, AMU conduct Operations Check Flight



Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler

An F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 63rd Fighter Squadron sits on the flightline prior to takeoff, March 3, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th Fighter Wing is the largest fighter wing in the U.S. Air Force, graduating 61,000 fighter pilots since 1941.

Lt. Col. Jeremy Hedges, 944th Fighter Wing F-35 Lightning II instructor pilot, prepares for takeoff, March 3, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Routine operations check flights are conducted to ensure peak safety and performance operations of the aircraft before, during, and after flight.

Staff Sgt. Brooke Keppler, 63rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, communicates with U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jeremy Hedges, 944th Fighter Wing F-35 Lightning II instructor pilot, before takeoff, March 3, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Hedges is conducting a routine operations check flight to ensure peak safety and performance operations of the aircraft.

An F-35 Lightning II soars over Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., March 3, 2023. The 56th Fighter Wing is the largest fighter wing in the U.S. Air Force, graduating 61,000 fighter pilots since 1941.