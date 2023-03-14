aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

US Senator Mark Kelly visits Luke AFB

by Aerotech News

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger

U.S. Senator Mark Kelly (center) listens to a briefing in the 56th Fighter Wing conference room, March 10, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Kelly visited Luke AFB to speak with wing leadership about various topics, including future development, safety, and funding of numerous projects.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger

U.S. Senator Mark Kelly speaks to U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason M. Rueschhoff, 56th Fighter Wing commander, March 10, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Kelly visited Luke AFB to speak with wing leadership about various topics, including future development, safety, and funding of numerous projects.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger

Brig. Gen. Jason M. Rueschhoff (left), 56th Fighter Wing commander, addresses U.S. Senator Mark Kelly (right), March 10, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Kelly visited Luke AFB to speak with wing leadership about various topics, including future development, safety, and funding of numerous projects.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger

U.S. Senator Mark Kelly (right), speaks with U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason M. Rueschhoff (left), 56th Fighter Wing commander, March 10, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Kelly visited Luke AFB to speak with wing leadership about various topics, including future development, safety, and funding of numerous projects.

