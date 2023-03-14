US Senator Mark Kelly visits Luke AFB

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger

U.S. Senator Mark Kelly (center) listens to a briefing in the 56th Fighter Wing conference room, March 10, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Kelly visited Luke AFB to speak with wing leadership about various topics, including future development, safety, and funding of numerous projects.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger

