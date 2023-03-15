Luke Airmen attend military appreciation game

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero

Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 56th Fighter Wing commander, throws the ceremonial first pitch, March 5, 2023, at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz. Rueschhoff’s pitch was part of the opening ceremonies of the Cammelback Ranch military appreciation game.

Members of the Luke Air Force Base honor guard march after presenting the colors during the national anthem, March 5, 2023, at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz. Airmen showcase long-standing traditions and U.S. Air Force heritage during the presentation of the colors ceremony.

Staff Sgt. Imani Riggins-Johnson (left), 56th Fighter Wing protocol specialist, and Senior Airman Kendrick Woods, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, watch the opening ceremony of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox spring training game, March 5, 2023, at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz. Johnson sang the national anthem to start off the Camelback Ranch military appreciation game.

Senior Master Sgt. Lola Howard, 56th Force Support Squadron Airmen development advisor, surveys the field from the general manager box, March 5, 2023, at Camelback Ranch, Glendale, Ariz. Howard received a tour conducted by the Camelback Ranch personnel at a military appreciation game.

Matt Slatus (right), Camelback Ranch president and general manager, gives three 56th Fighter Wing 2022 Annual Award winners a tour of the stadium facilities, March 5, 2023, Glendale, Ariz. Camelback Ranch conducted the tour as part of a military appreciation game.

Capt. Andrew Burns, 63rd Fighter Squadron pilot, surveys the field from the dugout, March 5, 2023, at Camelback Ranch, Glendale, Ariz. Burns received a tour conducted by Camelback Ranch personnel at a military appreciation game.

Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 56th Fighter Wing commander, presents Patrick Mazeika, Los Angeles Dodgers catcher, with a coin March 5, 2023, at Camelback Ranch, Glendale, Ariz. Mezeika caught Rueschhoff’s first pitch during a military appreciation day.