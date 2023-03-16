aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

308th FS conducts operations flight check for F-35

by Aerotech News
U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Abigail Harris, 308th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, marshals an F-35 Lightning II, assigned to the 308th Fighter Squadron, March 3, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The F-35 underwent an operations check flight, ensuring its airworthiness after maintenance was conducted. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright)

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Abigail Harris, 308th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, speaks with Capt. Ryan Patton, 308th Fighter Squadron instructor pilot, before an operations check flight of an F-35 Lightning II aircraft, March 3, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. OCFs are used to ensure aircraft are airworthy after maintenance is conducted. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright)

U.S. Air Force Capt. Ryan Patton, 308th Fighter Squadron instructor pilot, conducts an operations check flight in an F-35 Lightning II aircraft, March 3, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. OCFs are used to ensure aircraft are airworthy after maintenance is conducted. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright)

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Abigail Harris, 308th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, marshals an F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 308th Fighter Squadron during an operations check flight, March 3, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. OCFs are used to ensure aircraft are airworthy after maintenance is conducted. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright)

