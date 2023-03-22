aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Former AU command chief master sgt. visits Luke Airmen

by Aerotech News

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove

Retired Chief Master Sgt. Todd M. Simmons, former Command Chief Master Sergeant of Air University, speaks to 56th Fighter Wing Airmen about building resiliency and leadership qualities, March 16, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Simmons emphasized the significance of establishing ambitious personal objectives and nurturing trust in relationships as pivotal steps toward consistent growth in all aspects of life.

