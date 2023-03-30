aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Luke hosts panel of female leaders for Women’s History Month

by Aerotech News
Laura French, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company director of state government relations, addresses an audience during a Woman’s History Month panel March 22, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. French gave a speech on her two decades of government relations experience and how others can apply what she’s learned to create their own success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero

Laura French, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company director of state government relations, addresses an audience during a Woman’s History Month panel March 22, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. French gave a speech on her two decades of government relations experience and how others can apply what she’s learned to create their own success.

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Natalie Semensow (right), 944th Civil Engineering Squadron first sergeant, answers questions as part of a Women’s History Month panel March 22, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Semensow shared wisdom with service members that she has gained from her personal and professional life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero

Senior Master Sgt. Natalie Semensow (right), 944th Civil Engineering Squadron first sergeant, answers questions as part of a Women’s History Month panel March 22, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Semensow shared wisdom with service members that she has gained from her personal and professional life.

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Elizabeth Romero (left), 56th Contracting Squadron commander, and U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Lola Howard (right), 56th Fighter Wing airmen development advisor, answer questions as part of a Women’s History Month panel March 22, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Howard and Romero shared lessons they have learned from their professional and personal experiences with Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero

Lt. Col. Elizabeth Romero (left), 56th Contracting Squadron commander, and U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Lola Howard, 56th Fighter Wing airmen development adviser, answer questions as part of a Women’s History Month panel March 22, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Howard and Romero shared lessons they have learned from their professional and personal experiences with Airmen.

Laura French (left), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company director of state government relations, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Elizabeth Romero (right), 56th Contracting Squadron commander, answer questions as part of a Women’s History Month panel March 22, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Romero and French shared wisdom they have gained from their personal and professional experiences. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero

Laura French (left), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company director of state government relations, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Elizabeth Romero (right), 56th Contracting Squadron commander, answer questions as part of a Women’s History Month panel March 22, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

