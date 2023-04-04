aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

All female sortie concludes Women’s History Month

by Aerotech News

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler

Capt. Melanie Kluesner, 62nd Fighter Squadron F-35 Lightning II instructor pilot, secures her helmet before take-off March 28, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Luke premiered a training sortie with an all-female crew concluding Women’s History Month.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler

Staff Sgt. Paige Mitchell, 61st Fighter Squadron F-35 Lightning II crew chief, waits as U.S. Air Force Capt. Melanie Kluesner, 62nd FS F-35 instructor pilot, prepares for takeoff at March 28, 2023 Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Luke premiered a training sortie with an all-female crew concluding Women’s History Month.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler

Capt. Melanie Kluesner, 62nd Fighter Squadron F-35 Lightning II instructor pilot, prepares for takeoff March 28, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Luke premiered a training sortie with an all-female crew concluding Women’s History Month.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler

Airman Makenzie Milless, 62nd Fighter Squadron F-35 Lightning II crew chief, waits to pull wheel chocks before an F-35 sortie March 28, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Luke premiered a training sortie with an all-female crew concluding Women’s History Month.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler

Staff Sgt. Paige Mitchell, 61st Fighter Squadron F-35 crew chief conducts a walk-around inspection of an F-35 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., March 28, 2023. Luke premiered a training sortie with an all-female crew concluding Women’s History Month.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler

Staff Sgt. Paige Mitchell (left), 61st Fighter Squadron F-35 crew chief, Capt. Melanie Kluesner (middle), 62nd FS F-35 instructor pilot, and Airman Makenzie Milless, 62nd FS F-35 crew chief, pose for a photo at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., March 28, 2023. Luke premiered a training sortie with an all-female crew concluding Women’s History Month.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler

Capt. Sara Eagle (left), F-35 student pilot and Capt. Melanie Kluesner (right), 62nd Fighter Squadron F-35 instructor pilot, pose for a photo before a sortie at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., March 28, 2023. Luke premiered a training sortie with an all-female crew concluding Women’s History Month.

