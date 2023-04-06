Luke hosts “Drive Out Sexual Assault” event

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero

A custom golf ball lies teed up and ready for use during Luke Air Force Base’s “Drive Out Sexual Assault” event April 3, 2023, at Falcon Dunes Golf Course, Glendale, Ariz. The Luke AFB Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office hosted the event to kick off Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. During the event golf balls containing contact information for the Luke SAPR office were given to attendees as keepsakes.

A U.S. Air Force Airman drives a golf ball during Luke Air Force Base’s “Drive Out Sexual Assault” event April 3, 2023, at Falcon Dunes Golf Course, Glendale, Ariz. The Luke Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office hosted the event to kick off Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. SAAPM is a month dedicated to base-wide efforts to bring awareness to the negative impact of sexual assault and the resources available to sexual assault victims at Luke AFB.

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing participate in Luke AFB’s “Drive Out Sexual Assault event April 3, 2023, at Falcon Dunes Golf Course, Glendale, Ariz.

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing and members of the Luke Air Force Base Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office hit golf balls April 3, 2023, at Falcon Dunes Golf Course, Glendale, Ariz.

Members of the Luke Air Force Base Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office pose in front of the driving range April 3, 2023, at Falcon Dunes Golf Course, Glendale, Ariz.