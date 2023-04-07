61st AMU loads HCC signed training bombs

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove

Staff Sgt. Jared Faciane (left), 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons specialist helps transport a GBU-12 training bomb with Senior Airman Erny Curd (right), 61st AMU weapons specialist, April 4, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The training bombs were partially built and signed by 56th Fighter Wing honorary commanders during an immersion tour, in which they gained insight into the 56th FW’s mission and capabilities.

Staff Sgt. Jared Faciane, 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons specialist checks operability of a GBU-12 training bomb, April 4, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Tech Sgt. Dustin Jones, 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons specialist prepares a GBU-12 training bomb for loading, April 4, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Staff Sgt. Jared Faciane, 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons specialist unlatches a GBU-12 training bomb from its carriage, April 4, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Senior Airman Anthony Quintana, 61st AMU weapons specialist wires a GBU-12 training bomb, April 4, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.