aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

61st AMU loads HCC signed training bombs

by Aerotech News

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove

Staff Sgt. Jared Faciane (left), 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons specialist helps transport a GBU-12 training bomb with Senior Airman Erny Curd (right), 61st AMU weapons specialist, April 4, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The training bombs were partially built and signed by 56th Fighter Wing honorary commanders during an immersion tour, in which they gained insight into the 56th FW’s mission and capabilities.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove

Staff Sgt. Jared Faciane, 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons specialist checks operability of a GBU-12 training bomb, April 4, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove

Tech Sgt. Dustin Jones, 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons specialist prepares a GBU-12 training bomb for loading, April 4, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove

Staff Sgt. Jared Faciane, 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons specialist unlatches a GBU-12 training bomb from its carriage, April 4, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove

Senior Airman Anthony Quintana, 61st AMU weapons specialist wires a GBU-12 training bomb, April 4, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – April 2023
Luke AFB Thunderbolt – April...
 By Aerotech News
Luke hosts “Drive Out Sexual...
 By Aerotech News
All female sortie concludes Women’s...
 By Aerotech News
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove
Luke hosts Honorary Commander Rodeo
 By Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove Luke AFB, Ariz.
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit