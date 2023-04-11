aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Luke AFB supports Diamondbacks’ home opener

by Aerotech News


Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright

Guardsmen of the Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard present colors during the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Opening Day, April 6, 2023, at Chase Field, Ariz. The Diamondbacks marked their first home game of the 2023 MLB season with a ceremony that included the Luke AFB Honor Guard and a flyover of four F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 63rd Fighter Squadron. Ceremonies like these allow Airmen to share long-standing Air Force traditions with local communities.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright

Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing and 944th FW, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, are recognized by the Arizona Diamondbacks during their opening day, April 6, 2023, at Chase Field, Ariz. The fighter wings helped kickoff the Diamondbacks’ Opening Day with a flyover of four F-35 Lightning II aircraft.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright

F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 63rd Fighter Squadron, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, flyover the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Opening Day, April 6, 2023, at Chase Field, Ariz. The pilots, alongside their support team, were later recognized during the game.

