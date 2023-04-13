aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Luke unveils Murvaux flag at Club Five Six

by Aerotech News
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero
Participants in the Murvaux flag ceremony unveil the Murvaux flag May, 7, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The flag was given to the 56th Fighter Wing leadership in 2018 by the mayor of Murvaux, France, during the 100th anniversary ceremony honoring the death of Luke AFB’s namesake, 2nd Lt. Frank Luke Jr.

In an April 7, 2023, ceremony, leadership from Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., unveiled a flag from the grave of 2nd Lt. Frank Luke Jr. in Murvaux, France, April 7, 2023.

The flag was gifted to 56th Fighter Wing leadership in 2018 by the mayor of Murvaux during the 100th anniversary ceremony honoring Luke’s death and is now on display at Club Five Six at Luke as a heritage item.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero
Participants in the Murvaux flag ceremony celebrate the unveiling the Murvaux flag May, 7, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

“The flag is part of Murvaux’s history,” said retired Lt. Col. Rick Griset, former 56th Fighter Wing historian. “It is significant that the mayor wanted to gift this historic item to the representatives of Luke AFB in order to commemorate the skill and courage of Frank Luke.”

Luke was an aviator during World War I and Luke AFB, where the Murvaux flag currently resides, is his namesake.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero
Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff (right), 56th Fighter Wing commander, members of the Luke family and Fighter Country Foundation partners pose for a group photo in front of the Murvaux flag, May, 7, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

“The Murvaux flag is associated with the town where Frank Luke’s last mission ended,” said Griset. “That mission earned Frank Luke a Medal of Honor.”

On Sept. 29, 1918, while under heavy fire from ground forces and the active pursuit of eight German planes, Luke successfully shot down three German war balloons. After finishing off the third balloon, Luke was forced to land due to injuries sustained during his aerial assault. He continued firing on enemy ground troops in his descent, killing six more German soldiers. Once his plane landed, the mortally-wounded Luke drew his automatic pistol and defended himself until he fell dead from a chest wound.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero
Retired Col. Jeffrey Weed, former 56th Fighter Wing vice commander, reads an eyewitness account of Frank Luke Jr.’s acts of heroism during World War I on May, 7, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The eyewitness account led to Luke becoming the first aviator to receive the Medal of Honor.

A group of farmers from Murvaux witnessed the event and buried the then unknown American aviator nearby. They later signed a statement given to the U.S. Army retelling their eyewitness account of Luke’s heroism. This account led to Luke becoming the first aviator to receive the Medal of Honor.

“We are honored by the town of Murvaux gifting us this piece of our base’s history,” said Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 56th Fighter Wing commander. “We strive every day to honor the legacy and heroism of Lt. Frank Luke Jr. here at Luke Air Force Base. It was his pursuit of excellence and willingness to give the ultimate sacrifice that continues to inspire our own efforts today.”

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero

Retired Lt. Col. Rick Griset, former 56th Fighter Wing historian, retells the story of 2nd Lt. Frank Luke Jr. and his significance during World War I to an audience, May, 7, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Luke was the first aviator to receive the Medal of Honor.

The U.S. Air Force has a long tradition of honoring the courage, integrity, and dedication of service members who made the ultimate sacrifice.

