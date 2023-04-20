University of Puerto Rico cadets tour Luke AFB



Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson

Senior Airman Bryan Bolanos, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler and MWD, Bboa, demonstrate MWD capabilities for ROTC cadets, April 13, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Over 100 cadets from the university toured Luke AFB and learned about mission capabilities and career opportunities.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson

U.S. Air Force ROTC cadets with the University of Puerto Rico arrive at the 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog unit, April 13, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Over 100 cadets from the university toured Luke AFB and learned about mission capabilities and career opportunities.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson

Dylan Rivera-Vasquez and other University of Puerto Rico ROTC cadets, dodge water from a firetruck hose at the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron, April 13, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Over 100 cadets from the university toured Luke AFB and learned about mission capabilities and career opportunities.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson

Tech. Sgt. Matthew Young, facilities and cryogenics noncommissioned officer in charge, performs a demonstration involving liquid-nitrogen for University of Puerto Rico ROTC cadets, April 14, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The cadets toured several units across the installation to explore different career fields and experience life as an active-duty officer.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson

Staff Sgt. Domitrius Johnson, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron lead firefighter, demonstrates a training exercise with University of Puerto Rico ROTC cadet Joharelys Gonzalez, April 13, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The cadets toured several units across the installation, participating in hands-on training exercises to experience life as an active-duty officer.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson

The 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog unit demonstrate MWD capabilities for ROTC cadets, April 13, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Over 100 cadets from the University of Puerto Rico toured Luke AFB and learned about mission capabilities and career opportunities.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson

Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Pedroza, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler and her MWD, Bboa, demonstrate MWD capabilities for ROTC cadets from the University of Puerto Rico, April 13, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The cadets toured several units across the installation to explore different career fields and experience life as an active-duty officer.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson

U.S. Air Force ROTC cadets with the University of Puerto Rico listen to a mission brief, April 13, 2023 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. This brief concluded the two-day tour where cadets toured several units across the installation to learn mission capabilities and experience life as an active-duty officer.