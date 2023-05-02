Luke Recognizes Volunteer Victim Advocates

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero

Col. Keegan McLeese, 56th Fighter Wing vice commander, addresses a group of volunteer victim advocates from the 56th Fighter Wing, April 21, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Volunteer victim advocates are a crucial part of the Luke AFB Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team and provide critical support to airmen impacted by sexual assault.

Col. Keegan McLeese, (right) 56th Fighter Wing vice commander, presents an award to Tech. Sgt. Kyle Johnson (left), 56th Fighter Wing volunteer victim advocate, April 21, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Johnson was presented an award for his time spent volunteering with the Luke AFB Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office.

Col. Keegan McLeese, (right) 56th Fighter Wing vice commander, presents an award to Staff Sgt. Bridgette Babers (left), 56th Fighter Wing volunteer victim advocate, April 21, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Babers was presented an award for her extensive volunteer hours with the Luke AFB Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office.

Jennifer Schoen (left), 56th Fighter Wing Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, and Col. Keegan McLeese, (right) 56th Fighter Wing vice commander, pose for a group photo with volunteer victim advocates from the Luke Air Force Base Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office, April 21, 2023, at Luke AFB, Ariz. Volunteer victim advocates are a crucial part of the Luke AFB SAPR team and provide critical support to Airmen impacted by sexual assault.