56th and 81st Medical Groups conducts TCCC Exercise

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler

Staff Sgt. Katlyn Hall (left) and Senior Airman Gabriella Zuniga (right), 56th Medical Group healthcare specialists, carry a simulated patient to safety during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care exercise April 26, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th MDG, with more than 600 assigned personnel, has a three-pronged mission that emphasizes providing great healthcare, promoting safety and wellness, and military readiness.

Staff Sgt. Katlyn Hall, 56th Medical Group healthcare specialist, provides Tactical Combat Casualty Care to a simulated patient during an exercise April 26, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Airmen assigned to the 56th and 81st Medical Groups [Keesler AFB, Miss.] apply simulated Tactical Combat Casualty Care during an exercise April 26, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. TCCC is designed to help lessen preventable combat deaths by providing proven trauma stabilization techniques, allowing for wounded patients to survive long enough to receive life-saving treatment.

Airmen assigned to the 56th and 81st Medical Groups apply simulated Tactical Combat Casualty Care during an exercise April, 26, 2023 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

First Lt. Shane Mikolajewki, 81st Medical Group healthcare specialist, performs simulated Tactical Combat Casualty Care during an exercise April 26, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

First Lt. Shane Mikolajewki, 81st Medical Group healthcare specialist (right), carries a simulated patient during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care exercise April 26, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

U.S. Air Force 56th Medical Group healthcare specialists drag a simulated patient to safety during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care exercise April 26, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Simmers, 56th Medical Group family health clinic flight chief, provides Tactical Combat Casualty Care to a simulated patient during an exercise April 26, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.