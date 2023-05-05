aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

Luke AFB, Singapore AF celebrate 30 years of partnership

by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson
The Singapore Armed Forces Central Band prepares to perform for the Republic of Singapore Air Force Peace Carvin II 30th Anniversary celebration parade April 25, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The SAF Central Band played at multiple events throughout the week to celebrate the long-standing partnership between the RSAF and the United States Air Force.

The 425th Fighter Squadron celebrated 30 years of partnership between the U.S. Air Force and Republic of Singapore Air Force with a parade ceremony, April 25, 2023, at Luke AFB, Ariz.

Established in 1993, the 425th FS, also referred to as Peace Carvin II, is the longest operating overseas detachment for the RSAF.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson
Kelli Seybolt (left), U.S. Air Force International Affairs Deputy Under Secretary, and Heng Chee How (right), Republic of Singapore Senior Minister of State, shake hands in front of a Republic of Singapore Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon heritage jet during the RSAF Peace Carvin II 30th Anniversary celebration event, April 25, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The partnership between RSAF and the U.S. Air Force is the longest operating overseas detachment for the RSAF.

Clocking in over 75,000 hours of flying time, the 425th FS participates in large force employment exercises that simulate challenging operational environments, such as the large combat training exercise Red Flag held annually at Nellis AFB, Nev. This allows RSAF to enhance their airspace capabilities and operational readiness.

“The 425th FS trains daily on high-end tactical employment,” said Lt. Col. Robert Hilby, 425th FS commander. “We have recently upgraded six of our F-16s, improving our combat capabilities and allowing us to train against more advanced threats.”

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson
The 425th Fighter Squadron personnel stand during a parade ceremony, April 25, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The parade was a part of the Republic of Singapore Air Force Peace Carvin II 30th Anniversary celebration event, celebrating 30 years of partnership with the 425th FS.

The National Defense Strategy identifies the Indo-Pacific region as a priority theater. The Department of Defense regularly collaborates with partners in the Indo-Pacific region on training and resources.

“Though this training is conducted at the tactical level, the cumulative efforts over three decades have made a profound strategic impact for both Singapore and the U.S.” said Hilby. “We have the shared goal to bolster peace and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific region.  The achievements of the 425th have been made possible by the countless men, women, and families of the 425th that have executed and supported the Peace Carvin II mission over the past 30 years.”

Training missions that integrate Airmen with international partners contribute to Luke AFB’s goal of training combat-ready Airmen that can cooperate in potential future exercises.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson
Heng Chee How, Republic of Singapore Senior Minister of State, performs a ceremonial inspection of 425th Fighter Squadron personnel during a parade ceremony, April 25, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

“I’d like to express our deep appreciation to the U.S. government and the U.S. Air Force for your wonderful support and partnership,” said Heng Chee How, Republic of Singapore senior minister of state, during a speech at the parade ceremony.

Following his speech, How performed a ceremonial inspection of the 425th FS personnel and witnessed the unveiling of the memorial tail flashes on the RSAF F-16 Fighting Falcons.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson

The Singapore Armed Forces Central Band performs for the Republic of Singapore Air Force Peace Carvin II 30th Anniversary celebration parade April 25, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The SAF Central Band played at multiple events throughout the week to celebrate the long-standing partnership between the RSAF and the United States Air Force.

Both tails were completed over the course of four weeks by 12 members of the 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron’s corrosion control team.

“This operation impacted us differently than our previous projects due to how big of an impact we were making on behalf of the U.S. and its relationship with Singapore,” said Tech. Sgt. Eric Olsen, 56th EMS non-commissioned officer in charge of corrosion control. “Applying these designs was the epitome of what the 30th anniversary stood for; a strong bilateral relationship between the two nations.”

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson
The Singapore Armed Forces Central Band performs for the Republic of Singapore Air Force Peace Carvin II 30th Anniversary celebration parade April 25, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

The event was also witnessed by key USAF and RSAF leadership, including U.S. Air Force International Affairs Deputy Under Secretary Kelli Seybolt, and Republic of Singapore Chief of Air Force Maj. Gen Kelvin Khong.

The Singapore Armed Forces Central Band was in attendance, performing at the parade and throughout the week of celebrations to commemorate the relationship between the USAF and the RSAF. These performances included one open to the local community and hosted in the city of Goodyear, Arizona, and a separate performance at Luke AFB for USAF and RSAF personnel.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson
Singapore Armed Forces Central Band member performs for U.S. Airmen and Republic of Singapore Air Force service members during a RSAF Peace Carvin II 30th Anniversary celebration event April 28, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The SAF Central Band played at multiple events throughout the week to celebrate the 30 years of partnership between the RSAF and the United States Air Force.

“This is our way of thanking you,” said Republic of Singapore Armed Forces ME4 Ignatius Wang, SAF Central Band director of music, during a performance at the base theatre. “Not only on behalf of the Singapore Air Force, but also on behalf of Singapore.”

Celebrating 30 years of shared responsibility for training F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel, the 56th Fighter Wing is committed to sustaining and elevating the long-standing partnerships between Luke AFB and international partners.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – May 2023
Luke AFB Thunderbolt – May...
 By Aerotech News
56th and 81st Medical Groups...
 By Aerotech News
56th Fighter Wing hosts Haboob...
 By Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove | Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph
Fight for a better life
 By Senior Airman Dominic Tyler Luke AFB, Ariz.
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit