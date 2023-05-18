56th SFS puts on display for National Police Week

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero

A U.S. Army veteran shows U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Steven Boatright, 56th Security Forces Squadron combat arms instructor, photos from one of his deployments, May 16, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th SFS hosted a display at the Luke AFB Exchange to showcase some of their equipment and answer questions about their role at Luke as a part of National Police Week.

A U.S. Army veteran speaks with members of the 56th Security Forces Squadron May 16, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. National Police Week was initiated by President John F. Kennedy in 1962 and is dedicated to the honor, remembrance, and support of American law enforcement members.

A U.S. Air Force veteran looks at a Polaris Raptor assigned to the 56th Security Forces Squadron, May 16, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th SFS hosted a display at the Luke AFB Exchange to showcase some of their equipment and answer questions about their role at Luke as a part of National Police Week. The Raptor is one of several vehicles the 56th SFS uses to patrol Luke AFB.

Members of the 56th Security Forces Squadron speak with veterans and their families May 16, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th SFS hosted a display at the Luke AFB Exchange to showcase some of their equipment and answer questions about their role at Luke as a part of National Police Week. National Police Week was initiated by President John F. Kennedy in 1962 and is dedicated to the honor, remembrance, and support of American law enforcement members.