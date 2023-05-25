aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Luke security forces host shooting competition

by Aerotech News
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathan Rust, 56th Security Forces Squadron combat arms instructor, writes a score on a target, May 17, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 56th SFS held a shooting competition as one of the squadron’s events for National Police Week. Luke AFB’s combat arms instructors are responsible for ensuring every 56th SFS member is proficient and skilled in their ability to use weapons when an emergency arises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero

An Airman assigned to the 56th Security Forces Squadron selects a 9mm bullet to load into a magazine, May 17, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 56th SFS held a shooting competition as part of the squadron’s events for National Police Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Klein, 56th Security Forces Squadron unit trainer, fires a Baretta M9 handgun, May 17, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 56th SFS held a shooting competition one of the squadron’s events for National Police Week. The M9 is designed for use by the armed forces and law enforcement and has been used by the U.S. military for over 30 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Klein, 56th Security Forces Squadron unit trainer, takes aim with a Baretta M9 handgun, May 17, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 56th SFS held a shooting competition part of the squadron’s events for National Police Week. The M9 is designed for use by the armed forces and law enforcement and has been used by the U.S. military for over 30 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero

A member of the 56th Security Forces Squadron fires a Baretta M9 handgun, May 17, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 56th SFS held a shooting competition as one of the squadron’s events for National Police Week. The M9 is designed for use by the armed forces and law enforcement and has been used by the U.S. military for over 30 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eric Endert, 944th Security Forces Squadron security forces member, scores a target, May 17, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. As one of Luke AFB’s one of the squadron’s events for National Police Week the 56th SFS and their reserve counterpart the 944th SFS participated in a shooting competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Klein, 56th Security Forces Squadron unit trainer, checks his target’s score, May 17, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 56th SFS held a shooting competition as one of the squadron’s events for National Police Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Casey Church 56th Security Forces Squadron noncommissioned officer in-charge of security forces armory, lines up with other 56th SFS members during a shooting competition, May 17, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 56th SFS held a shooting competition as one of the squadron’s events for National Police Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ronald Hopper, 56th Security Forces law enforcement patrolman, loads a magazine, May 17, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 56th SFS held a shooting competition as part of the squadron’s events for National Police Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero

