aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Digital Edition

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – June 2023

by Aerotech News
Luke AFB Thunderbolt – June 2023

Digital and Print Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication

Hello, everyone and welcome to the June 2023 issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt!  Our cover story is all about Haboob Havoc at the Barry M. Goldwater Range.

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/060223TBoltDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for a free digital copy of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/qjuy/

Here are some highlights from our June issue:

  • Ahmed Alghadhban shares his story, from Iraq to Luke: Page 2
  • 56th Security Forces Squadron host shooting competition: Page 3
  • 56th Wing IG conducts fuels pill exercise: Page 6 & 7, and
  • USAF offering medals, promotions for recruitment support: Pages 9

All this and much more, in this month’s edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding areas starting June 3. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.  #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews #lukethunderbolt

More Stories

62nd FS, AMU travel to...
 By Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright Luke AFB, Ariz.  
Luke security forces host shooting...
 By Aerotech News
Thunderbolt PCS Special Publication – May 19, 2023
Thunderbolt PCS Special Publication –...
 By Aerotech News
56th SFS puts on display for National Police Week
56th SFS puts on display...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit