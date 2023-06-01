Luke AFB Thunderbolt – June 2023

Digital and Print Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication

Hello, everyone and welcome to the June 2023 issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Our cover story is all about Haboob Havoc at the Barry M. Goldwater Range.

Here are some highlights from our June issue:

Ahmed Alghadhban shares his story, from Iraq to Luke: Page 2

56 th Security Forces Squadron host shooting competition: Page 3

Wing IG conducts fuels pill exercise: Page 6 & 7, and USAF offering medals, promotions for recruitment support: Pages 9

All this and much more, in this month’s edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding areas starting June 3. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews #lukethunderbolt