Luke AFB’s 56th SFS honors the fallen

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero

Members of the Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard march in formation, May 19, 2023, at Luke AFB, Ariz. The 56th Security Forces Squadron held a retreat ceremony to honor those of the 56th Special Operations Wing who died during the SS Mayaguez rescue operation. Ceremonies like these are a long-standing tradition that allow Airmen to showcase respect for U.S. Air Force heritage and those who have served before.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero

Members of the Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard perform a flag folding, May 19, 2023, at Luke AFB, Ariz. The 56th Security Forces Squadron held a retreat ceremony to honor those of the 56th Special Operations Wing who died during the SS Mayaguez rescue operation.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero

Members of the Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard prepare to perform a flag folding, May 19, 2023, at Luke AFB, Ariz. The 56th Security Forces Squadron held a retreat ceremony to honor those of the 56th Special Operations Wing who died during the SS Mayaguez rescue operation.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero

Members of the 56th Security Forces Squadron salute the U.S. flag as it is lowered, May 19, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th Security Forces Squadron held a retreat ceremony to honor those of the 56th Special Operations Wing who died during the SS Mayaguez rescue operation. Among those who died were 18 members of the 56th Security Police Squadron, four members of the 21st Special Operations Squadron, and a linguist acting in support of the mission.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero

Members of the Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard lower the U.S. flag, May 19, 2023, at Luke AFB, Ariz. The 56th Security Forces Squadron held a retreat ceremony to honor those of the 56th Special Operations Wing who died during the SS Mayaguez rescue operation.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero

Jerold Haupt, 56th Security Forces Squadron chief of standardized evaluations, addresses a crowd May 19, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th Security Forces Squadron held a retreat ceremony to honor those of the 56th Special Operations Wing who died during the S.S. Mayaguez rescue operation. Haupt presented the history surrounding the events of the SS Mayaguez rescue and its impact on the heritage of the 56th SFS.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero

Chaplain (Capt.) Jeffrey Rybold, 56th Fighter Wing chaplain, provides an invocation, May 19, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th Security Forces Squadron held a retreat ceremony to honor those of the 56th Special Operations Wing who died during the SS Mayaguez rescue operation. Ceremonies like these are a long-standing tradition that allow Airmen to showcase respect for U.S. Air Force heritage and those who have served.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero

Members of the 56th Security Forces Squadron stand in formation, May 19, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th Security Forces Squadron held a retreat ceremony to honor those of the 56th Special Operations Wing who died during the SS Mayaguez rescue operation. Among those who died were 18 members of the 56th Security Police Squadron, four members of the 21st Special Operations Squadron, and a linguist acting in support of the mission.