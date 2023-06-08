Luke marks AAPI Heritage Month

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson

Traditional Siamese dancers perform a traditional Siamese dance during an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month event, May 24, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. AAPI Heritage Month is an annual celebration that recognizes the historical and cultural contributions of individuals and groups of Asian and Pacific Islander descent to the United States.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson

Chula Healy, traditional Siamese dancer, performs Bai Sri Sou Kwan, a Thai traditional dance to welcome good spirits, during an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month event, May 24, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson

Chula Healy, traditional Siamese dancer, performs Bai Sri Sou Kwan during an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month event, May 24, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Bai Sri Sou Kwan is a traditional dance from Northeastern Thailand to welcome good spirits back to relatives and friends who have returned home.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson

Lt. Col. Elizabeth Romero, 56th Contracting Squadron commander, performs Kawika during an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month event, May 24, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Kawika is an ancient hula dance honoring the Hawaiian King David Kal?kaua, the last of Hawaii’s kings to sit upon the throne.