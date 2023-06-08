aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

Luke marks AAPI Heritage Month

by Aerotech News

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson

Traditional Siamese dancers perform a traditional Siamese dance during an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month event, May 24, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. AAPI Heritage Month is an annual celebration that recognizes the historical and cultural contributions of individuals and groups of Asian and Pacific Islander descent to the United States.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson

Chula Healy, traditional Siamese dancer, performs Bai Sri Sou Kwan, a Thai traditional dance to welcome good spirits, during an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month event, May 24, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson

Chula Healy, traditional Siamese dancer, performs Bai Sri Sou Kwan during an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month event, May 24, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Bai Sri Sou Kwan is a traditional dance from Northeastern Thailand to welcome good spirits back to relatives and friends who have returned home.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson

Lt. Col. Elizabeth Romero, 56th Contracting Squadron commander, performs Kawika during an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month event, May 24, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Kawika is an ancient hula dance honoring the Hawaiian King David Kal?kaua, the last of Hawaii’s kings to sit upon the throne.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Luke AFB’s 56th SFS honors...
 By Aerotech News
Luke AFB Thunderbolt – June 2023
Luke AFB Thunderbolt – June...
 By Aerotech News
62nd FS, AMU travel to...
 By Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright Luke AFB, Ariz.  
Luke security forces host shooting...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit