Air Force

Fifth F-35 squadron activated at Luke AFB

by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler
Lt. Col. Adam Vogel (left), 310th Fighter Squadron commander, taxis an F-35 Lightning II to the runway June 5, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. This was the inaugural F-35 training sortie of the 310th FS after Vogel’s assumption of command June 2, 2023. Previously an F-16 Fighting Falcon squadron, the 310th FS stood back up with F-35 Lightning II aircraft and personnel to begin their new mission, to develop the world’s greatest F-35 fighter pilots, instructors, and leaders.

Lt. Col. Adam Vogel assumed command of the 310th Fighter Squadron at an assumption of command ceremony June 2, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Originally an F-16 Fighting Falcon squadron, the 310th FS stood back up with F-35 Lightning II aircraft and personnel to resume supporting the 56th Fighter Wing’s mission of developing the world’s greatest F-35 fighter pilots, instructors, and leaders.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler
Col. Matthew Johnston (left), 56th Operations Group commander, hands the guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Adam Vogel (right), 310th Fighter Squadron commander, at an assumption of command ceremony June 2, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Traditionally an F-16 Fighting Falcon squadron, the 310th FS stood back up with F-35 Lightning II aircraft and personnel to begin their new mission, to develop the world’s greatest F-35 fighter pilots, instructors, and leaders.

Col. Matthew Johnston, 56th Operations Group commander, presided over the ceremony and gave remarks about the new commander.

“Lt. Col. Vogel’s reputation precedes him,” said Johnston. “F-35 operations are the new focus of the 310th. Vogel has a great team and great experience. I have full confidence he can handle the mission.”

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler
Senior Airman Zachary Calderon, 308th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, signals to Lt. Col. Adam Vogel (left), 310th Fighter Squadron commander, June 5, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

After the assumption of command ceremony, Vogel gave closing remarks, addressing his new 310th Top Hats team and expressed his vison of command.
“You are our most important asset when it comes to the mission,” Vogel said to his Airmen. “We have to look out for each and be better Airmen, leaders, instructors, and pilots. The future is bright, and I’m thankful for that; and together, ‘we dress to kill’.”

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler
Lt. Col. Adam Vogel, 310th Fighter Squadron commander, prepares for takeoff June 5, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

On June 5, 2023, Vogel conducted the inaugural F-35 training sortie for the 310th FS.

The 56th OG at Luke AFB is the largest fighter group in the U.S. Air Force. The 310th FS is one of seven fighter squadrons working in tandem at Luke to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat ready Airmen.

