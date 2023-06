U.S. Representative Paul Gosar visits Luke AFB

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove

U.S. Representative Paul Gosar listens to a briefing from U.S. Air Force Col. Keagan McLeese, 56th Fighter Wing vice commander (left), June 2, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Gosar visited Luke discuss base infrastructure and the capabilities of Luke Airmen.

U.S. Representative Paul Gosar greets U.S. Air Force Col. Keagan McLeese, 56th Fighter Wing vice commander (right) and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 56th FW command chief (left), June 2, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

U.S. Representative Paul Gosar walks with U.S. Air Force Col. Keagan McLeese, 56th Fighter Wing vice commander (right), June 2, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

U.S. Representative Paul Gosar examines an F-35 Lightning II aircraft at the 61st Fighter Squadron, June 2, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.