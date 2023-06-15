Luke AFB celebrates Pride

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson

Airman 1st Class Ysabella Paris, 56th Comptroller Maintenance fuel maintenance technician, participates in a cardboard boat race event in honor of Pride Month, June 9, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Luke Pride Committee is hosting several events throughout the month of June to celebrate and honor the contributions of LGBTQIA service members.

Master Sgt. Melissa Lord, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron fuels section chief, prepares to race her cardboard boat during a Pride Month event hosted by the Luke Pride Committee, June 9, 2023, at Luke AFB, Ariz.

Airman 1st Class Bailey Sherman, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron network infrastructure technician, builds a cardboard boat during a Pride Month event hosted by the Luke Pride Committee, June 9, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Master Sgt. Melissa Lord, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron fuels section chief, finishes first place after a cardboard boat race for a Pride Month event hosted by the Luke Pride Committee, June 9, 2023, at Luke AFB, Ariz.