Arizona state senator visits, tours Luke AFB

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero

Arizona state Sen. Janae Shamp, Arizona district 29 senator, tells a story to U.S. Air Force Capt. Zachariah Mertes, 63rd Fighter Squadron instructor pilot, June 9, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. During her visit Shamp was able to speak with members of Luke’s pilot training program and learn about their training directives firsthand.

Arizona state Sen. Janae Shamp (left), Arizona district 29 senator, U.S. Air Force Capt. Zachariah Mertes (center), 63rd Fighter Squadron instructor pilot, and Mayor Jerry Weiers (right), City of Glendale mayor, pose in front of an F-35 Lightning II June 9, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Shamp is tasked with representing Arizona district 29, where Luke resides, in the state senate. Shamp visited Luke to learn about the base’s mission.

Capt. Zachariah Mertes, 63rd Fighter Squadron instructor pilot, shows Arizona state Sen. Janae Shamp, Arizona district 29 senator, an F-35A Lightning II, June 9, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Shamp visited Luke to learn about the base’s mission.

Arizona state Sen. Janae Shamp, Arizona district 29 senator, talks with Christopher Toale, Luke Air Force Base Community Initiatives Team director, June 9, 2023, at Luke AFB, Ariz.

Col. Keegan McLeese, (left) 56th Fighter Wing vice commander, speaks with Arizona state Sen. Janae Shamp, Arizona district 29 senator, June 9, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Christopher Toale, Luke Air Force Base Community Initiatives Team director, discusses noise zones with Arizona state Sen. Janae Shamp, Arizona district 29 senator, June 9, 2023, at Luke AFB, Ariz.