Luke AFB hosts Juneteenth cookout

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daryan Hargrove (left), 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and Senior Master Sgt. Lola Howard (right), 56th Force Support Squadron Airmen development adviser, are served food at a Juneteenth cookout June 16, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Luke held a cookout to celebrate Juneteenth and honor the historical significance it holds. Juneteenth is a federal holiday commemorating the day slavery was effectively ended in the United States, resulting in the emancipation of African American slaves.

Senior Airman Andrew Chieng, 56th Force Support Squadron food service apprentice, operates the grill at a Juneteenth cookout June 16, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Maj. Benjamin Butcher, 56th Fighter Wing Chaplain Corps chaplain, delivers a invocation for the food and festivities at a Juneteenth cookout June 16, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Master Sgt. April Farrar (left), 56th Force Support Squadron force management section chief, and Senior Master Sgt. Deshunn Foster (right), 56th Operations Support Squadron airfield manager, pose in front of a Juneteenth display June 16, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Farrar and Foster both spoke on the history of Juneteenth, its significance to the African American community, and its impact on service members.

Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing and their families listen to a speech at a Juneteenth cookout June 16, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Juneteenth is a federal holiday commemorating the day slavery was effectively ended in the United States, resulting in the emancipation of African American slaves. While the Emancipation Proclamation was passed in 1862, it did not take full effect in the former Confederate states until June 19, 1865.

Master Sgt. April Farrar (right), 56th Force Support Squadron force management section chief, serves food to Airmen at a Juneteenth cookout June 16, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.