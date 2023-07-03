aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

Luke soars during Instructor Pilot War Day

by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero | Luke AFB, Ariz.
U.S. Air National Guard Maj. David Sproul, 161st Air Refueling Wing instructor pilot, conducts preflight procedures, June 23, 2023, at Goldwater ANG Base, Arizona. The 161st Air Refueling Wing is the primary provider of air refueling support in the southwestern United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

The 56th Fighter Wing from Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., worked with Arizona Air National Guard and United States Marine Corps units to launch 52 aircraft during the latest Instructor Pilot War Day at the Barry M. Goldwater Range, Ariz., June 23, 2023.

The large-force exercise is a routine event where multiple military units stationed in Arizona cooperate to simulate a large-scale aerial combat operation that included pilots from Luke Air Force Base, Davis-Monthan AFB, Morris Air National Guard Base, Goldwater ANGB, and Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kevin Gimenez, 161st Air Refueling Wing boom operator, reviews his preflight checklist, June 23, 2023, at Goldwater ANG Base, Arizona. Gimenez is a boom operator for the KC-135 Stratotanker which has provided the Air Force with air refueling capabilities for over 60 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

“The intent of IP War Day is to ensure our operators maintain the highest level of tactical proficiency and our instructor pilots are able to distill lessons from the LFE into their day-to-day student training,” said Col. Matthew Johnston, 56th Operations Group commander. “IP War Day ensures our Airmen are tactically ready and subject matter experts in our mission to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen.”

One such area of training the 56th FW focused on during this total force exercise was the suppression of enemy air defense (SEAD).

“SEAD is one of the primary roles of the F-35,” said Capt. Lucas Emerson-Smith, 62nd Fighter Squadron pilot. “Without SEAD the risk to the rest of the forces involved in air combat would increase drastically. By practicing threat assessment, developing a game plan and adapting those plans in real time to successfully eliminate enemy surface-to-air missile systems, we are able to prepare to properly protect our forces in a real fight.”

It is through regular LFE’s such as IP War Day that Luke AFB and their training partners increase tactical proficiency and maintain a ready and capable combat force. These enhance Luke’s ability to coordinate large-scale operations alongside other wings, services, and foreign partner nations. This ensures aircrews have the mental agility to engage in the flexible execution of air power.

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kevin Gimenez, 161st Air Refueling Wing boom operator, performs preflight check procedures, June 23, 2023, at Goldwater ANG Base, Arizona. Gimenez is a boom operator for the KC-135 Stratotanker which has provided the Air Force with air refueling capabilities for over 60 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)
A U.S. Air Force crew chief assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing examines an F-16 Fighting Falcon after an Instructor Pilot War Day exercise, June 23, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. This exercise included aircraft from multiple military installations, simulating a large-scale air combat operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing, taxis on the flightline while an F-35 Lightning II takes off overhead at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona June 23, 2023. Luke is a fighter pilot training base dedicated to producing the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)
U.S. Air Force aircrew assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing, perform postflight checks on F-16 Fighting Falcons after an Instructor Pilot War Day exercise, June 23, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. This exercise included aircraft from multiple military installations, simulating a large-scale air combat operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

More Stories

Luke concludes Pride Month with...
 By Aerotech News
Luke AFB hosts Juneteenth cookout
 By Aerotech News
Luke Physical Therapy Flight puts...
 By Senior Airman Dominic Tyler Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler
Luke Physical Therapy Flight puts...
 By Senior Airman Dominic Tyler Luke AFB, Ariz.
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit