Luke concludes Pride Month with karaoke and trivia night

Pride Month novelties sit on a table at a Pride Month karaoke and trivia night event, June 29, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Luke Pride Committee concluded the month of June with this event to honor the contributions of LGBTQIA service members.

Airman 1st Class Sherman Bailey, 56th Communications Squadron network systems operator, sings at a Pride Month karaoke and trivia night event, June 29, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Luke Pride Committee hosted a Pride Month karaoke and trivia night in addition to several other events throughout the month of June to celebrate and honor the contributions of LGBTQIA service members.

Senior Airmen Kathrine Buhman (left) and Senior Airman Hannah Bulisig (right), 56th Communications Squadron network systems operators, sing at a Pride Month karaoke and trivia night event, June 29, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Luke Pride Committee concluded the month of June with this event to honor the contributions of LGBTQIA service members.