607th ACS trains multi-capable Airmen

The 607th Air Control Squadron instructs Airmen to become mission systems operators, combining three different career specialties within battle management in support of higher headquarters’ training goals at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

The MSO program directly supports the Air Force’s concept of Agile Combat Employment, maintaining and ensuring a combat effective force.

Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., Chief of Staff of the Air Force, has underlined the importance of implementing ACE concepts and training following the publication of the ACE doctrine.

“Airmen can expect to conduct operations at a speed, scope, complexity and scale exceeding recent campaigns from distributed locations with increased survivability and enhanced effectiveness,” said Brown.

Developing Multi-Capable Airmen in support of ACE, represents a shift from traditional, large-force packages of highly specialized teams toward smaller, multidisciplinary teams that are able to provide combat support and solve problems with limited resources.

“The Air Force wants its air control squadrons to be able to do what we do in a more agile and tactical way,” said Tech. Sgt. Brandon Ingram, 607th ACS course manager. “We can now carry out our mission with a smaller footprint.”

MSO Airmen will now effectively execute the tasks of former surveillance technicians, interface control technicians and air surveillance technicians. Airmen trained in these three skill sets will be able to support a more agile force, where and when needed.

MSO is one specialty that Airmen within the battle management operator career field can currently be assigned. After the completion of basic training, select Airmen in battle management would come to Luke AFB for a five-month long course to specialize as an MSO.

The 607th ACS supports 56th Fighter Wing aircrew by providing radar control and support. ACS instructors conduct formal initial qualification training for ACS operations crew and provide Airmen with an understanding of theater-level execution.

“I get to create the student’s training scenarios and teach them as an instructor,” said Staff Sgt. Natalio Guido, 607th ACS MSO instructor. “It is rewarding to see their confidence build up as I guide them through their classes.”

Luke AFB is shaping the way the Air Force trains Airmen for the future. Modernizing the curriculum not only supports U.S. Air Force objectives, but also supports a line of effort set by Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 56th FW commander, to “Advance Training” and meet war fighting needs.