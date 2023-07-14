Luke AFB supports Air Guard F-35 Training



Col. Jay Spohn, 187th Fighter Wing vice commander, boards an F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing, June 29, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Spohn became the first Air National Guard pilot to qualify in the F-35 Lightning II in 2012.

Col. Jay Spohn (right), 187th Fighter Wing vice commander, steps to his flight alongside U.S. Air Force Maj. Christopher Kirk (left), 56th Operations Support Squadron chief of weapons plans, June 29, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz

Col. Jay Spohn (right), 187th Fighter Wing vice commander, speaks with U.S. Air Force Maj. Christopher Kirk (left), 56th Operations Support Squadron chief of weapons plans, before his F-35 Lightning II flight, June 29, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Col. Jay Spohn, 187th Fighter Wing vice commander, adjusts his helmet strap before his F-35 Lightning II flight, June 29, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Spohn helped pave the way for student pilots by developing the syllabus for F-35 flight training.

Col. Jay Spohn, 187th Fighter Wing vice commander, prepares for his F-35 Lightning II flight, June 29, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Airman 1st Class Jeremiah Glass (left), 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, salutes Col. Jay Spohn (right), 187th Fighter Wing vice commander, June 29, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Col. Jay Spohn, 187th Fighter Wing vice commander, taxis the flightline in an F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., June 29, 2023.