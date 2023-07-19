aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
309th FS begins F-16 block swap with Holloman

by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler | Luke AFB, Ariz.
Airman 1st Class Keilani Durfey, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, conducts a routine pre-flight check on an F-16 Fighting Falcon before takeoff, July 10, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. This aircraft painted in a desert brown color scheme known as the ëMiG Killer’, is part of an F-16 block swap between the 309th FS and the 49th Wing at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler)

The 309th Fighter Squadron initiated an F-16 Fighting Falcon “block swap” with the 49th Wing at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., on July 10, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona.

Totaling 935 aircraft, the F-16 fleet comprises 50 percent of the U.S. Air Force fighter inventory. A “block swap” entails an exchange of aircraft with differences in upgrades and capabilities.

An F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing soars at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., on July 10, 2023. These aircraft are part of an F-16 block swap between the 309th FS and the 49th Wing at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. Luke is the largest fighter pilot training base in the U.S. Air Force and is dedicated to training the world’s greatest fighter pilots for the U.S. and their allied partners. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler)

“The F-16 has been the backbone of our fighter force for nearly a half century,” said Brig. Gen. Jason M. Rueschhoff, 56th Fighter Wing commander. “But as the US Air Force continues to accelerate change through innovation and next-generation technologies, Luke aims to fully transition to the F-35 in the next couple of years.”

In exchange for the Block 42 aircraft, the 309th FS will be receiving Block 40 aircraft from Holloman AFB. As of today, Holloman AFB has received 18 Block 42 F-16s, with three being Luke heritage jets with custom paint schemes.

The unique paint schemes honor significant events from the squadron’s history. The 309th FS has been an active squadron at Luke AFB since April 1, 1994.

“Our heritage jets have the same purpose as every other jet; to be flown for training,” said Maj. Saul Sharafinski, 309th FS F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot. “This block swap allows flexibility and standardization of the 49th Wing’s training jets.”

The 49th Wing trains F-16 pilots as well as MQ-9 Reaper pilots and sensor operators, providing combat-ready Airmen and Guardians to the U.S. Air Force.

An F-16 Fighting Falcon taxis before takeoff, July 10, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. This aircraft painted in a desert brown color scheme known as the ‘MiG Killer’, is part of an F-16 block swap between the 309th FS and the 49th Wing at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler)

Up to this point, Luke has received 18 Block 40 F-16s. After the last iteration of the F-16 B-course the aircraft will be sent to several bases, the first being, Fort Wayne at Indiana Air National Guard Base, Ind.

“This block swap has been a unique balancing act,” said Capt. Andrew Wanzer, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit officer in charge. “The swap requires down-time to assess the fleet and personnel training to properly transfer the jets in the databases. But I have no doubt the group of maintainers and scheduling “Ducks” here at the pond, along with our 309th Fighter Squadron teammates, will continue to take on every challenge and show the flexibility of our airpower.”

This is part of the Air Force’s larger initiative of accelerating change and investing in the development of its fighter force structure by transforming and modernizing efforts to ensure air and space superiority.

Airman 1st Class Keilani Durfey, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, signals to Maj. Saul Sharafinski, 309th FS F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, before takeoff, July 10, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 309th Fighter Squadron has been an active squadron at Luke AFB since April 1, 1994. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler)
Crew chiefs assigned to the 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit prepare an F-16 Fighting Falcon for takeoff, July 10, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. This aircraft is a part of an F-16 block swap between the 309th FS and the 49th Wing at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. This paint scheme matches that of the World War II era 310th Fighter Squadron’s “Passionate Patsy” Republic P-47 Thunderbolt. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler)
Five F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing prepare for takeoff at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., on July 10, 2023. These aircraft are part of an F-16 block swap between the 309th FS and the 49th Wing at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. Luke is the largest fighter pilot training base in the U.S. Air Force and is dedicated to training the world’s greatest fighter pilots for the U.S. and their allied partners. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler)
Crew chiefs assigned to the 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit prepare an F-16 Fighting Falcon for takeoff, July 10, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. This aircraft is a part of an F-16 block swap between the 309th FS and the 49th Wing at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. This paint scheme matches that of the World War II era 310th Fighter Squadron’s “Passionate Patsy” Republic P-47 Thunderbolt. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler)
