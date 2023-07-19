309th FS begins F-16 block swap with Holloman

The 309th Fighter Squadron initiated an F-16 Fighting Falcon “block swap” with the 49th Wing at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., on July 10, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona.

Totaling 935 aircraft, the F-16 fleet comprises 50 percent of the U.S. Air Force fighter inventory. A “block swap” entails an exchange of aircraft with differences in upgrades and capabilities.

“The F-16 has been the backbone of our fighter force for nearly a half century,” said Brig. Gen. Jason M. Rueschhoff, 56th Fighter Wing commander. “But as the US Air Force continues to accelerate change through innovation and next-generation technologies, Luke aims to fully transition to the F-35 in the next couple of years.”

In exchange for the Block 42 aircraft, the 309th FS will be receiving Block 40 aircraft from Holloman AFB. As of today, Holloman AFB has received 18 Block 42 F-16s, with three being Luke heritage jets with custom paint schemes.

The unique paint schemes honor significant events from the squadron’s history. The 309th FS has been an active squadron at Luke AFB since April 1, 1994.

“Our heritage jets have the same purpose as every other jet; to be flown for training,” said Maj. Saul Sharafinski, 309th FS F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot. “This block swap allows flexibility and standardization of the 49th Wing’s training jets.”

The 49th Wing trains F-16 pilots as well as MQ-9 Reaper pilots and sensor operators, providing combat-ready Airmen and Guardians to the U.S. Air Force.

Up to this point, Luke has received 18 Block 40 F-16s. After the last iteration of the F-16 B-course the aircraft will be sent to several bases, the first being, Fort Wayne at Indiana Air National Guard Base, Ind.

“This block swap has been a unique balancing act,” said Capt. Andrew Wanzer, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit officer in charge. “The swap requires down-time to assess the fleet and personnel training to properly transfer the jets in the databases. But I have no doubt the group of maintainers and scheduling “Ducks” here at the pond, along with our 309th Fighter Squadron teammates, will continue to take on every challenge and show the flexibility of our airpower.”

This is part of the Air Force’s larger initiative of accelerating change and investing in the development of its fighter force structure by transforming and modernizing efforts to ensure air and space superiority.