Luke firefighters assists with Glendale landfill fire

The Luke Air Force Base Fire Department responded to a three-acre fire at the Glendale Municipal Landfill, working alongside fire crews from around the West Valley at approximately 9 p.m., July 19, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.

First responders reported there were no injuries and no structures were threatened.

Luke provided water tanker support via an Automatic Aid Agreement with the city of Glendale. More than six thousand gallons of water was delivered to multiple apparatuses on scene.

“The training that our military and civilian firefighters go through at Luke is paramount in these situations,” said Jason Haddock, Luke AFB Fire Department deputy fire chief. “This enables us to complete both the military mission and ensures interoperability off the installation.”

The support provided by Luke’s community partners including the Glendale, Phoenix, Peoria, and Surprise fire departments resulted in the fire being extinguished, preventing long term affects to the surrounding area.

“This is a prime example of how the communities of the West Valley and Luke AFB set the standard for community integration,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Keagan McLeese, 56th Fighter Wing vice commander. “There’s a lot to be proud of when it comes to our Thunderbolt Airmen, and this is no exception.”

The Luke Fire and Emergency Services flight provides first class emergency response, for medical and structural purposes, to the base populace as well as the public within the West Valley.