aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

62nd AMU at Luke AFB gives Tyndall F-35s new flair

by Aerotech News


Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright

Senior Airman Benjamin Applegarth, 125th Maintenance Squadron low observable aircraft structural maintenance technician, applies an Air Combat Command stencil to an F-35 Lightning II, July 19, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. F-35s assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing, Tyndall AFB, Fla., will be replacing F-22 Raptors as the mission evolves.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright

Senior Airman Benjamin Applegarth (left), 125th Maintenance Squadron low observable aircraft structural maintenance technician, and Airman 1st Class Demajay Choice (right), 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit LOASM technician, apply an Air Combat Command stencil to an F-35 Lightning II, July 19, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. F-35s assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing, Tyndall AFB, Fla., will be replacing F-22 Raptors as the mission evolves.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright

Senior Airman Benjamin Applegarth, 125th Maintenance Squadron low observable aircraft structural maintenance technician, applies an Air Combat Command stencil to an F-35 Lightning II, July 19, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. F-35s assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing, Tyndall AFB, Fla., will be replacing F-22 Raptors as the mission evolves.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright

Senior Airman Benjamin Applegarth, 125th Maintenance Squadron low observable aircraft structural maintenance technician, removes an Air Combat Command stencil from an F-35 Lightning II, July 19, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The newly marked aircraft will be heading to the 95th Fighter Squadron, Tyndall AFB, Fla., as the 325th Fighter Wing’s mission changes from the F-22 Raptor to the F-35.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright

A freshly painted Air Combat Command insignia dries on an F-35 Lightning II, July 19, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The newly marked aircraft will be heading to the 95th Fighter Squadron, Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., as the 325th Fighter Wing’s mission changes from the F-22 Raptor to the F-35.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Luke firefighters assists with Glendale...
 By Senior Airman Dominic Tyler | Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson
Dreams, diversity, and determination: an...
 By Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson, Luke AFB, Ariz.
Aerotech News and Review – X-Planes Part 2!
Aerotech News and Review –...
 By Aerotech News
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove
56th MXG hosts Second Quarter...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit