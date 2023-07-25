62nd AMU at Luke AFB gives Tyndall F-35s new flair



Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright

Senior Airman Benjamin Applegarth (left), 125th Maintenance Squadron low observable aircraft structural maintenance technician, and Airman 1st Class Demajay Choice (right), 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit LOASM technician, apply an Air Combat Command stencil to an F-35 Lightning II, July 19, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. F-35s assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing, Tyndall AFB, Fla., will be replacing F-22 Raptors as the mission evolves.

Senior Airman Benjamin Applegarth, 125th Maintenance Squadron low observable aircraft structural maintenance technician, removes an Air Combat Command stencil from an F-35 Lightning II, July 19, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The newly marked aircraft will be heading to the 95th Fighter Squadron, Tyndall AFB, Fla., as the 325th Fighter Wing’s mission changes from the F-22 Raptor to the F-35.

A freshly painted Air Combat Command insignia dries on an F-35 Lightning II, July 19, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The newly marked aircraft will be heading to the 95th Fighter Squadron, Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., as the 325th Fighter Wing’s mission changes from the F-22 Raptor to the F-35.