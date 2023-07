Luke EOD conducts render safe drills

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright

U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians assigned to the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron, practice developing render safe procedures during a disposal training, July 24, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The training allowed EOD members to practice developing RSPs on conventional munitions as they become more prevalent in ongoing conflicts.



Airman 1st Class Aris Hillsman-Jackson, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician, prepares an electronic detonator during render safe procedure training, July 24, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.



A U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron inspects a practice mortar round after conducting a render safe procedure, July 24, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Render safe procedures are designed to prevent unexploded ordnance from detonating unexpectedly using various methods of disruption.



Airman 1st Class Aris Hillsman-Jackson, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician, sets off an explosive charge during render safe procedure training, July 24, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.