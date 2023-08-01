Luke AFB enhances community partnerships

Members of the Air Force Community Partnership Program conducted their first meeting in three years on July 25, 2023, at the Goodyear City Hall in Goodyear, Ariz.

This program is designed to provide Luke Air Force Base and its surrounding communities shared solutions to shared problems while fostering a culture of collaboration.

“We have so many partnerships that all work for the betterment of the community,” said Joe Pizzillo, mayor of Goodyear. “The success of our region depends on this collaboration of work, and I am so proud of the work that we accomplish together.”

At the meeting, members paved the way forward for improvements in quality of life, increased efficiencies, reduced costs, and expanded capability.

Christine Siddens, 56th Fighter Wing community partnership director, led the meeting and spoke of partnerships, community initiatives, and the Luke Days Air Show 2024.

Lt. Col. Shawn Walsh, 425th Fighter Squadron and Program Integration Office commander explained the relationship between of the community and the upcoming Luke Days Air Show in March of 2024.

“Luke Days is a huge undertaking that impacts the community beyond our gates,” said Walsh. “That’s why the AFCP program is important; so we can collaborate and build relationships with our community partners.”

To close out the meeting, representatives from the Fighter Country Spark team talked about the many innovations they have been working on to include a demonstration of their new Essential Aero Autonomous Ground Vehicle, an automated delivery robot for maintenance personnel.

The AFCP was established in 2013 under the Secretary of the Air Force Office of Energy, Installations and Environmental. The first ever meeting between Luke AFB leaders and community leaders was held in Surprise, Arizona, on Sept. 22, 2016. This inaugural meeting marked the beginning of the Public-Public/Private-Public (P4) Leadership Committee.

Luke AFB continues to enhance relationships with the greater Arizona civil partners in the West Valley.