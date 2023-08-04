CATM: Combat Arms Training & Maintenance at Luke

Staff Sgt. Casey Church, 56th Security Forces Squadron combat arms instructor, and Senior Airman Adam Sutherby, 56th SFS combat arms instructor, discuss the responsibilities and opportunities present in the Air Force’s Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructor program, Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., July 24, 2023. The CATM program was developed in 1958 to improve the overall weapons and defense capabilities of Airmen. CATM is key to ensuring the Air Force maintains a multi-capable and combat ready force.