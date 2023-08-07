aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
AFETS personnel essential to Luke’s mission

by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson
Senior Airman Jamir Rosales (left) and Senior Airman Cameron Smith (right), 309th Fighter Squadron aerospace propulsion specialists, stand by as ground control during installed engine operation certification for the General Electric F110 powered Bock 40 in a F-16 Fighting Falcon from a block swap with Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., July 20, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The GE F110 is an afterburning turbofan jet engine that powers the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

Comprised of highly qualified veteran specialists, the Air Force Engineering and Technical Services civilians collaborate closely with active-duty Airmen and their Lockheed Martin counterparts, offering continuity of knowledge and decades of experience to aviation maintenance across the Air Force.

Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., currently hosts nine AFETS personnel working under the direction of the 56th Maintenance Group. These tremendous individuals cover multiple aircraft systems within the F-35 Lightning II and F-16 Fighting Falcon, such as airframes, avionics, low observables, and weapons.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson
Senior Airman Ayo Motley, 309th Fighter Squadron engine specialist, stands by as ground control during installed engine operation certification for the General Electric F110 powered Bock 40 F-16 Fighting Falcon from a block swap with Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., July 20, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

“We cover pretty much every system on the aircraft,” said Jose Flores, 56th MXG AFETS low observable senior equipment specialist, who has over 20 years of experience in LO. “We work hand-in-hand with the leadership, units, and our Lockheed Martin counterparts that we have here on base.”

 

AFETS specialists at Luke perform multiple capabilities, including long-term on-sight field engineering support, specialized technical training, and assist in troubleshooting and repairing complex technical issues.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson
Nelson Bergemann (left), Gary Bayer (middle), and Jose Flores (right), 56th Maintenance Group Air Force Engineering Technical Services specialists, conduct installed engine operation certification, July 20, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Under the direction of AFETS personnel, the maintainers performed engine startup and shutdown procedures, engine idle, intermediate and maximum operation, and a review of all emergency procedures for their initial engine operation certification.

These experts work directly with military personnel in their units. They accompany them on temporary duty assignments and are even fully deployable as noncombatants.

Another member of the AFTES team is Nelson Bergemann, 56th MXG AFETS avionics senior equipment specialist. Nelson has over 14 years of experience, including eight years of active-duty as an F-16 tactical aircraft maintenance crew chief, and four years in the Air Force Reserves as an F-35 tactical aircraft maintenance crew chief.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson
Air Force Engineering Technical Services personnel and U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing, prepare to conduct installed engine operation certification, July 20, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

While in the Reserves, he also worked for Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company as an F-35 “nose-to-tail” aircraft mechanic tasked with maintaining and repairing all systems of the aircraft.

‘“We are the Air Force’s premier source of technical support; powered by knowledge, experience and ingenuity anytime, anywhere’,” said Bergemann. “We try to live by that vision statement when we’re working with these maintainers to provide the best possible solutions and training to get these aircrafts in the air.”

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson
Nelson Bergemann (center), 56th Maintenance Group Air Force Engineering Technical Services avionics senior equipment specialist and U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 308th Fighter Squadron, participate in diesel hydraulic cart training, July 19, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The training, led by AFETS technicians, began with a presentation, introducing maintainers to diesel and electric variations of the hydraulic cart before moving into hands-on training.

Gary Bayer, 56th MXG AFETS airframe senior equipment specialist with 34 years of experience in aircraft maintenance, shares this sentiment.

“We all have decades of experience but in different skillsets,” said Bayer. “With our combined knowledge and diversity of perspective on the aircraft, we can find solutions that make sure not only that something can be done successfully, but that it can be successful repeatedly and safely in any environment.”

In addition to troubleshooting capabilities, AFETS personnel develop and conduct specialized training for maintainers across different units.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson
Nelson Bergemann, 56th Maintenance Group Air Force Engineering Technical Services avionics senior equipment specialist, conducts training over diesel hydraulic cart operations, July 19, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

“We go out there day to day and give these new maintainers the tools they need to excel,” said Bayer. “Not just for themselves, we also install the ability to pass this knowledge down to the next generation of mechanics 10 years down the road.”

They may not wear the uniform, but these warriors contribute to Luke AFB’s mission every day, training the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen.

