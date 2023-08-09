aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

56th FW shares experience with Japanese civic leaders

by 1st Lt. Charis Bryan Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by 1st Lt. Charis Bryan
56th Fighter Wing personnel and Japanese civic leaders part of the U.S. Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Program walk on the flightline at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., on Aug. 2, 2023. Luke AFB was one of several U.S. government installations the group visited for the latest iteration of the IVLP’s short-term exchange program.

The 56th Fighter Wing hosted Japanese civic leaders as part of the U.S. Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Program on Aug. 2, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Military bases can have unique impacts on their surrounding area due to the amount of service members, families, events, and capabilities that are necessary to accomplish the mission. The civic leaders discussed community engagement and communication practices that are employed by Luke Airmen.

Air Force photograph by 1st Lt. Charis Bryan
Capt. Matthew Stopka, 63rd Fighter Squadron instructor pilot, briefs Japanese civic leaders on the F-35A Lightning II at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., on Aug. 2, 2023. The civic leaders visited the base as a part of the U.S. Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Program to collaborate on best community relations practices.

“It is imperative to have a strong relationship between the community and the base,” said Lt. Col. Stanley Brown, 56th FW chief of staff. “A strong relationship aids in a successful mission. Luke AFB is very active in the community and we frequently invite the community to participate in our events as well.”

Luke AFB was one of a several U.S. government installations the group visited for the latest iteration of the IVLP’s short-term exchange program.

Participants included Keisuke Satomura, Ginowan City Military Base Affairs Section subsection chief, Masashi Toguchi, Chaton Town mayor, Shintaro Yamaguchi, Fukuoka Head Office News Department staff writer, and Junya Yamamoto, Yokosuka Crisis Management Division staff.

 

Air Force photograph by 1st Lt. Charis Bryan

Chris Toale, 56th Fighter Wing Community Initiatives Team director, briefs noise contours during a community communication discussion at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., on Aug. 2, 2023. Japanese civic leaders part of the U.S. Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Program visited Luke AFB to learn about the U.S. military’s communication with the surrounding community.

Brown and 56th FW Community Initiatives Team personnel cited continued communication between base and community leaders as a best practice for community collaboration. By sharing ideas and involving both military and civilian personnel, Luke AFB and the West Valley have worked together across a spectrum of opportunities.

“We regularly host civic leaders and elected officials from the local community to keep open dialogues about mutual concerns or plans,” said Chris Toale, 56th FW CIT director. “We’re able to have a better understanding of how to manage, mitigate, or address shared issues. We’re able to grow with the local community and, when necessary, we’re prepared to respond to potential crisis together.”

Air Force photograph by 1st Lt. Charis Bryan

56th Fighter Wing personnel and Japanese civic leaders part of the U.S. Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Program discuss current practices for community engagement at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., on Aug. 2, 2023. Military bases can have unique impacts on their surrounding area due to the amount of service members, families, events, and capabilities that are necessary to accomplish the mission.

In addition to holiday and educational events, Luke can also provide additional resources and capabilities in a time of crisis through mutual aid agreements. Most recently, firefighters assigned to the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron responded to a fire at the Glendale Municipal Landfill.

The participants also visited the 63rd Fighter Squadron to receive a capabilities brief on the F-35A Lightning II and tour of the flightline, deepening their current knowledge of U.S. Air Force operations.

Air Force photograph by 1st Lt. Charis Bryan

Japanese civic leaders part of the U.S. Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Program listen to the 56th Fighter Wing mission brief at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., on Aug. 2, 2023. Luke AFB was one of several U.S. government installations the group visited for the latest iteration of the IVLP’s short-term exchange program.

Global Ties Arizona is the local implementing organization for the IVLP. The IVLP is the nation’s premier professional exchange program that brings hundreds of international leaders to the United States each year to meet their counterparts, share best practices across industries, exchange ideas, and foster relations between the U.S. and other nations through citizen diplomacy.

