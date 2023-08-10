19th AF command chief immersed with training operations at Luke

Chief Master Sgt. Justin Apticar, 19th Air Force command chief, visited Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 1-2, 2023, to engage with Airmen and leadership.

Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, accompanied Apticar as he toured 56th FW squadrons and base facilities including the 607th Air Control Squadron, 56th Security Forces Squadron, 56th Medical Group, 61st Fighter Squadron, and the John J. Rhodes Airman Leadership School.

“Luke is all about airpower,” said Shaffer. “The Airmen are muti-capable and always innovating advanced ways to train for the fight. I’m excited to have the chief here to see what our Airmen have been working on.”

During the tour, Apticar was able to experience Luke AFB training operations first-hand, assisted by Airmen that were subject matter experts in their field. Throughout the training simulations he recognized multiple distinguished Airmen for their successes and spoke on the importance of innovative training.

“Effective training all begins with passionate trainers,” said Apticar. “Here at Luke, I’m seeing front line leaders and trainers that are passionate, which leads to combat-ready Airmen who have a drive to complete the mission.”

On the second day, Apticar attended a lunch with ALS students where he fielded questions and spoke about effective leadership.

“Good front line leaders know and care for their Airmen,” said Apticar. “If you are a front line leader and you don’t know what’s going on in your Airman’s life, you’re not doing your job effectively.”

Afterwards, Apticar met with Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 56th FW commander, where they spoke about the future of airpower at Luke.

“This visit was a great opportunity for the 19th AF Command Chief to witness first-hand the incredible Airmen we have here at Luke and their innovative initiatives,” said Rueschhoff. “It also allows us a chance to highlight our wing successes and challenges as well as provide visibility on where we see the future of training at the 56th FW.”

At the end of his visit, Apticar spoke for himself and on behalf of Maj. Gen. Clark J. Quinn, 19th AF commander, about his experience at Luke.

“One thing Maj. Gen. Quinn and I don’t worry about is how the mission is executed at Luke,” said Apticar. “We are proud to be a part of your team and we’re always excited to watch how you continue to produce the future of airpower.”

The 19th AF oversees the 56th FW and is responsible for the training of more than 30,000 U.S. and international military students annually, in a variety of specialties ranging from manned aircraft aircrews, remotely piloted aircraft crews, air battle managers, weapons directors, Air Force Academy Airmanship programs, and Survival, Escape, Resistance, and Evasion specialists.