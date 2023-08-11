Bombs away: Luke AFB trains for AFCOCOMP

Members of the 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., participated in a training exercise in preparation for the Air Force Combat Operation Competition, Aug. 1,2023.

AFCOCOMP is a one week, high-intensity competition between teams from each Major Command across the entire Air Force, scheduled to take place August 21, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, Calif.

The teams will compete in seven munitions-themed events meant to test the skills required of ammunition troops during warfighting operations. Events will include small and big bomb building, munition error identification and repair and line delivery.

AFOCOMP’s purpose is to increase combat readiness within the tightly knit AMMO career field through the spirit of competition. said 2nd Lt Chris Ferris, 56th EMS flight commander. It also helps identify training shortfalls to ensure Airmen are up to date with all requirements to support contingency operations, synergizing them across the globe.

This is the second year in a row that Luke AFB will be competing in the dynamic competition, having taken home the title of ìBest Big Bomb Buildersî last year, and recognized as having the top performing, five and seven level, Airmen.

My only goal for the team is to be better than they were last year,îsaid Ferris. With having set the standard for ourselves so high, we are training harder than ever to be the best of the best.

Ammo is tasked with performing a multitude of capabilities, including receiving, identifying, inspecting, storing, reconditioning, shipping, issuing, delivering, maintaining, testing, and assembling guided and unguided munitions.

Our job is to supply all the munitions for aircraft to ensure pilot training production occurs, said Ferris. ìWithout ammo, our aircraft are just expensive one person passenger planes. We put the combat in combat-readiness, and we train accordingly.

Creating a more lethal force begins with training, exercises, and competitions like AFCOCOMP which help bring Airmen from across the Air Force together, building bonds, enhancing skills, and ensuring combat-readiness.