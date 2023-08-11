aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Bombs away: Luke AFB trains for AFCOCOMP

by by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson
Airman 1st Class Vincent Pattio, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron equipment specialist, signs a GBU-12 Paveway II bomb, Aug. 2, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Pattio signed the bomb in preparation for the Air Force Combat Operation Competition, a one week high-intensity competition between teams from each Major Command across the Air Force. The competition includes seven munitions-themed events meant to test the skills required of ammunition troops during warfighting operations.

Members of the 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., participated in a training exercise in preparation for the Air Force Combat Operation Competition, Aug. 1,2023.

AFCOCOMP is a one week, high-intensity competition between teams from each Major Command across the entire Air Force, scheduled to take place August 21, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, Calif.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson
Staff Sgt. Tristan Charbonneau, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron storage supervisor, assembles a GBU-12 Paveway II bomb, training for the Air Force Combat Operation Competition, Aug. 2, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. AFCOCOMP is a one week high-intensity competition between teams from each Major Command across the Air Force. The teams will compete in seven munitions-themed events meant to test the skills required of ammunition troops during warfighting operations.

The teams will compete in seven munitions-themed events meant to test the skills required of ammunition troops during warfighting operations. Events will include small and big bomb building, munition error identification and repair and line delivery.

AFOCOMP’s purpose is to increase combat readiness within the tightly knit AMMO career field through the spirit of competition. said 2nd Lt Chris Ferris, 56th EMS flight commander. It also helps identify training shortfalls to ensure Airmen are up to date with all requirements to support contingency operations, synergizing them across the globe.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson
Staff Sergeant Michael Clark, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron equipment specialist, assembles a GBU-12 Paveway II bomb, training for the Air Force Combat Operation Competition, Aug. 2, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. This is the second year in a row that Luke AFB will be competing in the dynamic competition, having taken home the title of ìBest Big Bomb Buildersî last year, and recognized as having the top performing, five and seven level, Airmen.

This is the second year in a row that Luke AFB will be competing in the dynamic competition, having taken home the title of ìBest Big Bomb Buildersî last year, and recognized as having the top performing, five and seven level, Airmen.

My only goal for the team is to be better than they were last year,îsaid Ferris. With having set the standard for ourselves so high, we are training harder than ever to be the best of the best.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson
Airman 1st Class Taya Hutch, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron equipment specialist, assembles a GBU-12 Paveway II bomb, training for the Air Force Combat Operation Competition, Aug. 2, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. At AFCOCOMP, teams will compete in seven munitions-themed events meant to test the skills required of ammunition troops during warfighting operations.

Ammo is tasked with performing a multitude of capabilities, including receiving, identifying, inspecting, storing, reconditioning, shipping, issuing, delivering, maintaining, testing, and assembling guided and unguided munitions.

Our job is to supply all the munitions for aircraft to ensure pilot training production occurs, said Ferris. ìWithout ammo, our aircraft are just expensive one person passenger planes. We put the combat in combat-readiness, and we train accordingly.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson
Airmen from the 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron, regroup after a training exercise in preparation for this yearís Air Force Combat Operation Competition, Aug. 2, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. AFCOCOMP is a one week high-intensity competition between teams from each Major Command across the Air Force.

Creating a more lethal force begins with training, exercises, and competitions like AFCOCOMP which help bring Airmen from across the Air Force together, building bonds, enhancing skills, and ensuring combat-readiness.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson
Airmen from the 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron, pose for a photo after a training exercise in preparation for this yearís Air Force Combat Operation Competition, Aug. 2, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.
