Air Force

1,000th F-35 pilot graduates from Luke’s training program

by Senior Airman David Busby Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby
Capt. Audrey Wilson, 56th Training Squadron student pilot, prepares for her graduating flight Aug. 3, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Having completed all required syllabus events and procedures, Wilson is the 1,000th graduate of the F-35 Lightning II pilot program at Luke AFB and exemplifies its core mission to train the world’s best fighter pilots and combat ready Airmen.

The 56th Fighter Wing’s F-35 training program graduated its 1,000th student, Capt. Audrey Wilson, on Aug. 3, 2023.

The mission at the 56th FW at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., is to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen and Luke has served as one of the first bases for student fighter pilots since 1941.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby
Capt. Audrey Wilson, 56th Training Squadron student pilot, walks across the flightline to begin her mission Aug. 3, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

“What a remarkable event for the 56th Fighter Wing,” said Lt. Col. Eric Ringelstetter, 56th Training Squadron commander. “It’s hard to believe Team Luke has produced 1,000 F-35 pilots, some of which are currently deployed. We continue to improve our persistent and efficient output of fighter pilots who will fight and win, should our nation call.”

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby
Capt. Audrey Wilson, 56th Training Squadron student pilot, and Staff Sgt. Brian Chavis, 56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, prepare a U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II for takeoff Aug. 3, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

For her final training flight, Wilson executed a six-versus-four offensive counter air training operation. This exercise prepares pilots for contested air environments with air threats, surface-to-air threats, and designated targets to strike to achieve mission success.

 

Capt. Audrey Wilson, 56th Training Squadron student pilot (right), Staff Sgt. Brian Chavis, 56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief (left), and Airman 1st Class Jacob Nault, 63rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief (middle), complete final pre-flight checks for a U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II Aug. 3, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Wilson completed her final training flight, as an F-35 Lightning II student pilot, over the Sonoran Desert. After completing this operation, Wilson became the 1,000th Luke AFB graduate pilot and continues as a combat ready Airman, leader and warrior.

“There’s a lot of work that goes into flying in any capacity,” said Wilson. “The last couple of flights are a culmination of everything we’ve learned; definitely tough training.”

To achieve her goals, Wilson also relied on support from the 63rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit to ensure her aircraft’s readiness for takeoff and landing throughout her training.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby
Capt. Audrey Wilson, 56th Training Squadron student pilot, begins her graduation flight for the F-35 Lightning II pilot program Aug. 3, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

“I’m proud of the 63rd FS and AMU,” said Wilson. “All my instructors really helped me out and I am very thankful for everything they’ve taught me.”

Wilson achieved her goal of completing pilot training and holds a special place among her U.S. Air Force peers as Luke AFB’s 1,000th F-35 pilot graduate. Wilson now flies with the 95th Fighter Squadron at Tyndall AFB, Fla.

