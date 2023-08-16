607th ACS installs radio system on Mount Lemmon

Airmen from the 607th Air Control Squadron traveled to Mount Lemmon in Tucson, Ariz., to install a new remote radio site, Aug. 1, 2023.

The radio site, installed in partnership with the 162nd Wing, Morris Air National Guard Base, Tucson, Ariz., and the U.S. Army Electronic Proving Ground, Fort Huachuca, Ariz., widens the training scope of command and control students at the 607th ACS, as well as expands radio coverage across southeast Arizona.

“The additional coverage will be beneficial for the 607th’s students,” said 1st Lt. John Paul Luke, 607th ACS ground radar system officer in charge. “They will be able to perform more ground controlled intercepts in areas of Arizona where we have had issues in the past.”

The radio site covers four airspaces across Arizona, allowing 607th ACS students to conduct more live training missions across new terrains.

“With the increased number of live missions that our battle management operator students complete, the 607th is able to make sure that we send out qualified and well-trained operators out into the Air Force,” said Luke.



The 607th ACS supports the 56th Fighter Wing by providing ground radar coverage and support, while also being the premiere formal training unit for command and control operators across the U.S. Air Force.