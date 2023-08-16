Mayor of Glendale commends Luke firefighters

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby

Jerry P. Weiers, Glendale, Ariz., mayor, congratulates and coins Staff Sgt. Joseph Bove, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, and Senior Airman Colby Cole, 56th CES firefighter, Aug. 9, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Bove and Cole responded to an off-base call and directly assisted the Glendale Fire Department in putting out a debris fire in Glendale. Weiers thanked the 56th CES Airmen for their outstanding performance and dedication to the health and safety of both the installation and the local area.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby

Master Sgt. Matthew Quackenbush, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron battalion chief, greets Jerry P. Weiers, Mayor of Glendale, Ariz., as he visits the Luke Air Force Base Fire Department Aug. 9, 2023. The mayor visited to recognize the service of two 56th CES Airmen, who directly assisted the Glendale Fire Department in responding to a three-acre debris fire in Glendale providing water tanker support. Weiers thanked the 56th CES for their outstanding performance and dedication to the health and safety of both the installation and the local area.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby

Jerry P. Weiers, Glendale, Ariz., mayor, greets 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen during his visit to the Luke Air Force Base Fire Department Aug. 9, 2023.